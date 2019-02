By Trend





Presentation of a report titled "Illegal Activities in the Territories of Azerbaijan under Armenia’s Occupation: Evidence from Satellite Imagery" was held in Baku on Feb. 25, Trend reports.

The report was prepared by Azercosmos OJSC and the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The satellite imagery used in the report was provided by Azercosmos, Azerbaijan's satellite communications operator.

The full report can be found here.