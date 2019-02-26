Azerbaijani president, First Lady take part in Khojaly genocide anniversary march

By Trend





A nationwide march is being held in Baku to commemorate the 27th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members attended the march.

The nationwide march, which began from the Azadlyg Square in Khatai district, involves tens of thousands of people. They gathered to pay tribute to victims of Khojaly tragedy and draw the world community`s attention to this crime against humanity, which was committed by the Armenian fascists.

With President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in the front row, the marchers started moving in the direction of the Khojaly memorial in Khatai district.

Thousands of young people gathered along the avenues and streets that the marchers are moving.

They hold portraits of innocent victims of the bloody event – slaughtered children, women and elders, signs demanding to bring to account and punish perpetrators of the tragedy and to recognize this genocide at an international level, as well as placards with names and surnames of victims.

“The world must recognize Khojaly genocide”, “Justice for Khojaly”, “Do not forget Khojaly”, “No to Armenian fascism”, “Khojaly genocide -27” and other slogans are displayed on large monitors along the streets, and on placards on building walls and balconies.

A ceremonial guard of honor was lined up around the memorial.

President Ilham Aliyev put a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to Khojaly victims.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva laid flowers at the monument.

State and government officials, Azerbaijani MPs, ministers, heads of committees and companies, representatives of the diplomatic corps, heads of religious confessions, as well as Khojaly genocide survivors also placed flowers at the memorial.

The nationwide march continues.