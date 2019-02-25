Next meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs on agenda

By Trend





The next meeting of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is on the agenda, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said at a press conference Feb. 25, Trend reports.

She said that this issue was discussed during the last visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan is ready to hold such result-oriented meetings aimed at liberation of its occupied territories and ensuring the return of IDPs to their homelands,” she noted.

OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stephane Visconti of France, Igor Popov of Russia, Andrew Schofer of the US, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk visited Azerbaijan on Feb. 21.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.