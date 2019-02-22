Russia, Azerbaijan - very important allies for each other, says official

By Trend





Russia and Azerbaijan are very important allies for each other, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Konstantin Kosachev said in an interview with "Vestnik Kavkaza", Trend reports Feb. 22.

"I have no doubt that in our relationship there are no serious, insurmountable problems whatsoever. Russia and Azerbaijan, despite the fact that do not join any joint military blocs, remain very important allies for each other in solving many global problems of our time," he noted.

He noted that Russia is interested in a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"It is clear that on both sides of the conflict there will always be work to bring the Russian positions closer to the positions of the Azerbaijani or Armenian side, but I think it is equally clear that Russia does not have any interests of its own here except for establishing peace in the Caucasus," Kosachev said.

"Russia is interested in finding a solution that, ultimately, I am sure, will be found, would suit all parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Russia is working on this, and we are still in a very constructive ongoing dialogue with both the Azerbaijani and the Armenian side," he added.