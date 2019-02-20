Envoy: Azerbaijan will continue to be Lithuania’s important partner

By Trend





Azerbaijan has always been and will continue to be Lithuania’s important partner, said Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Valdas Lastauskas at the reception on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the restoration of state independence of Lithuania.

"Lithuania and Azerbaijan maintain close cooperation in cultural, political and economic issues. We continue deepening partnership for even stronger ties. We enjoy the visit of the members of our governments, regular meetings of our intergovernmental commission, the visit of representatives of municipalities, business, sports and culture", he said.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammadguliyev, in his turn, noted that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to relations with Lithuania.

"Lithuania was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Lithuania have developed dynamically. We once again express our gratitude to Lithuania for supporting Azerbaijan’s fair position on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” he said.

The Deputy Minister expressed hope that the upcoming period will become an even more significant stage in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania.








