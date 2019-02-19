Attempts of some forces to break up Chechens, Azerbaijanis doomed to fail

By Trend





The incident, which occurred between Azerbaijanis and Chechens in the Moscow cafe “Neolit”, is a provocation directed against Azerbaijanis living in Russia, Farhad Ibrahimov, Russian political scientist, an expert of the Center for Post-Soviet Studies of the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Trend.

He said that such a provocation is beneficial to those who are interested in worsening the lives of Azerbaijanis in Russia.

“Of course, such domestic incidents cannot harm the friendly and fraternal relations between the Azerbaijani and Chechen peoples,” he noted. “These relations are of historical and exemplary nature, the Chechens and Azerbaijanis have been living in Russia compactly for centuries. Russia is doing everything so that there would be no inter-ethnic issue, especially between small nations, however, there are some people who are ready to break up these nations. Nevertheless, domestic incidents cannot cause a mass quarrel between Chechens and Azerbaijanis, the two peoples have much in common.”

The political analyst regarded the personal friendship relations between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of Russia’s Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov as an indicator of trust and reliability between the two peoples.

Ibrahimov noted that the attempts of certain forces interested in the deterioration of relations between the two peoples are doomed to fail.