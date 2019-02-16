VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of newly renovated psycho-neurological social service center in Buzovna (PHOTO)

By Trend

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has attended the opening of the newly renovated psycho-neurological social service center No 1 in Buzovna settlement, Baku.

The psycho-neurological social service center No 1 of the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population was established in 1974. Major reconstruction work had been carried out here by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation since 2018.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva was informed that the center offers all conditions for health and comfort of the people living here. The 217-bed center has an assembly hall, movie theater, library and canteens.

Landscaping work was carried out, green areas were created and a variety of trees were planted in the yard of the center.






























































































