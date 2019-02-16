Attitude towards gymnastics in Azerbaijan significantly changed as a result of Mehriban Aliyeva’s determined leadership: deputy minister

By Trend

Attitude towards gymnastics in Azerbaijan has significantly changed as a result of determined leadership of First Vice-president of Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva, said Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Ismayil Ismayilov.

He made the remarks during the Opening Ceremony of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics AGF Trophy in Baku, Trend reports.

“Dear guests, dear athletes! Dear ladies and gentlemen! Today, we are here for another sports festival in Azerbaijan. The strongest gymnasts of the world gathered in ancient and beautiful city of Baku. I sincerely greet all the guests arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup, AGF Trophy at the Land of Fire. You are welcome to Azerbaijan!” said the deputy minister.

Ismayilov noted that at present, Azerbaijan is internationally recognized as sports country.

“Our country is able to host every event, including sports events at a high level. The 1st European Games held in Baku in 2015 and the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games hosted a year later in 2017 under the leadership of the Organizing Committee led by First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, as well as the World Chess Olympiad organized in 2016, Formula-1 Grand Prix in 2016, 2017 and 2018, the World and European Championships in different sports disciplines, the World Cups and Grand Slam tournaments, hundreds of international events prove this fact,” he said.

The European Youth Festival to be held in Baku in 2019, the final match of the UEFA Europa League Final in 2019 and the UEFA Euro 2020 European Football Championship’s group matches will also be a continuation of this spectacular series, according to the deputy minister.

Ismayilov pointed out that today, Azerbaijan is a modern, secular, stable and democratic country and all conditions have been created for the young people to grow up in a healthy spirit and to follow a healthy lifestyle.

“Naturally, all this is the result of a far-sighted policy, the basis of which was laid by National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Mr. Heydar Aliyev. The achievements gained as a result of special attention and care shown to the athletes with the opening and putting into operation of nearly 50 Olympic Sports Complexes, magnificent sports facilities in all Azerbaijani regions with the direct personal initiative of the country’s President and President of the National Olympic Committee, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, who continues the policy of the National Leader, have incomparably increased. If there were Olympic Champions and medalists, World and European Champions among the Azerbaijani sportsmen during the period of Soviet Union, today, the number of these champions has enormously increased,” he noted.

The deputy minister went on to add that along with other sports disciplines, gymnastics disciplines are being developed in Azerbaijan, as well.

“Especially, after the election of First Vice-president of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva as the President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2002, a great turning point was observed and the ground for successful development was laid in this field. The attitude towards gymnastics in Azerbaijan has significantly changed both on national and international levels as a result of determined leadership of Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva.

Today, our gymnasts are able to enter into the rivalry with the world's leading gymnasts at the World and European Championships, World Cups and Grand Prix events, compete with them on equal level, and even win medals leaving them behind,” he said.

“The competitions of the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics are being held at this beautiful and magnificent venue - the National Gymnastics Arena. This event is in the spotlight, as it qualifies for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Inclusion of the Olympic stars into the list of about 200 competitors from 30 countries promises that we will have exciting and interesting events.”

“I would like to express our deep gratitude to the leadership of the International Gymnastics Federation for entrusting us to host such a prestigious tournament in our country. I, once again, cordially congratulate the whole sports community representatives on the occasion of this gymnastics festival, and wish all participants to demonstrate great performances and achieve successes! Thank you for your attention!”