Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service talks Taleh Baghirov’s “hunger strike”

The Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan commented on the claim of the spouse of Taleh Baghirov, convicted for organizing the Nardaran events in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Penitentiary Service.

Baghirov's spouse claimed in interviews with several news websites that Baghirov, currently serving a prison sentence, is being put under pressure by the prison staff, saying that he is not being allowed to meet with a lawyer or have phone calls, and that, for this reason, he has been on a hunger strike for a long time.

The Penitentiary Service reports that the prison governor Aftandil Aghayev received Baghirov’s father Kamil Baghirov and spouse Leyla Ismayilzade on February 12, 2019, and they were informed that there are no grounds for concern. It was noted that no illegal actions had been committed against Baghirov, and that the necessary conditions were provided for his meeting with his lawyer and relatives, and also for proper phone calls. Taleh Baghirov, however, refused meeting his lawyer, Bahruz Bayramov, and making phone calls at appointed times. Each of these cases has been documented.

Given the anxiety of the relatives, conditions were created for Baghirov's meeting with them in the office room. Upon entering the room, Baghirov expressed dissatisfaction with the arrival of his relatives and rudely told them to leave. When the prison governor, calling him to discipline, asked why he refused to meet with lawyers and relatives, as well as to make phone calls, Baghirov replied that he wanted to keep being talked about, to remain on the headlines, and that this is his chance. He then told his relatives: "Go tell everyone that I am on a hunger strike."

The Penitentiary Service once again reports that Baghirov has never filed an application about any illegal actions or a hunger strike.

His safety is ensured and all his rights are protected, said the Penitentiary Service.