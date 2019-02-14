President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Beylagan for visit [UPDATE]

By Trend





President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Beylaganfor a visit.

The head of state laid flowers at the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Beylagan.

Head of Beylagan Executive Authority Asif Aghayev informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work carried out in the district.

President Ilham Aliyev then gave relevant instructions.

***

As part of his visit to Beylagan , President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Mingachevir-Stansiya Mingachevir-Bahramtapa-Beylagan highway.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical indicators of the road.

The road connects seven residential areas with a total population of 26,000 people.

The two and four-lane highway is 20.5km in length and 6-14 meters in width. Three bus stops and 78 traffic signs were installed along the highway. Four bridges were renovated over the road.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed of the reconstruction project of Kabirli-Eyvazalilar-Birinji Ashigli-Alinazarli highway in Beylagan. The two-lane road is 39.4km in length and 6m in width. The road connects eight residential areas with a total population of 22,000 people.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Mingachevir-Stansiya Mingachevir-Bahramtapa-Beylagan highway.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Beylagan Olympic Sport Complex.

The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the complex, and then toured it.

Minister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov informed the president of the conditions created in the complex.

The construction of Beylagan Olympic Sport Complex started in 2018 and cost a total of 17.5 million manats. It is the 45th Olympic Sport Complex in the country. It occupies a total area of 2.6 hectares.

The complex features an 820-seat universal hall designed to host different sporting events, as well as table tennis, snooker, Martial arts, boxing, wrestling gyms and a swimming pool.

The complex also houses a 40-bed hotel.

After viewing Beylagan Olympic Sport Complex President Aliyev met with athletes and representatives of the district`s general public.

The president made a speech at the meeting.

Karate world champion Sahib Nasibov and Greco-Roman wrestling Honored Coach Kamil Farzaliyev thanked President Aliyev for his care and attention.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Museum of History and Local Lore in Beylagan after renovation.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum and viewed conditions created here.

The museum was built in 1981. The renovated two-storey building houses an exhibition hall, two administrative rooms, a 60-seat conference hall, and a 12-seat round table hall.

The museum features a total of 6,087 exhibits.

There are photo sections here depicting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s, and President Ilham Aliyev's visits to Beylagan.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with local residents in the park where the museum is located, and spoke with them.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly-renovated Beylagan-1 substation in Beylagan.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the 110/35/10 kV substation.

Acting chairman of Azerishig OJSC Vugar Ahmadov informed the head of state that Beylagan Electric Network supplies electricity to a total of 22,480 consumers, including 20,728 households.

The renovation of Beylagan-1 substation included among other measures the installation of two transformers each with a capacity of 25 MVA.

A modern-type control center in the Beylagan-1 substation and 35-10 kV closed distribution units were connected to Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA).







