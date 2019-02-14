Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdogan

By Trend





Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with casualties caused by the collapse of a building and a helicopter crash in Istanbul.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of casualties caused by the collapse of a building and a helicopter crash in Istanbul,” reads the letter.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, the families and the loved ones of those who were killed and the brotherly people of Turkey, and wish the injured recovery. May those killed rest in peace!”