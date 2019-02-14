Azerbaijani parliament approves several documents on co-op in Caspian Sea

By Trend





A number of agreements on cooperation in the Caspian Sea were discussed at the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on Feb. 12, Trend reports.

Issues of approval of the Protocol “On cooperation in the fight against organized crime in the Caspian Sea” to the Agreement “On security cooperation in the Caspian Sea” dated November 18, 2010, Protocol “On cooperation in the fight against terrorism in the Caspian Sea” to the “Agreement on cooperation in the Caspian Sea” dated November 18, 2010, the Protocol “On cooperation and mutual activity between border agencies” to the Agreement “On security cooperation in the Caspian Sea” dated November 18, 2010, the Agreement “On cooperation in the field of transport between the governments of the Caspian littoral states,” the Agreement “On prevention of incidents in the Caspian Sea”, as well as the Agreement “On trade and economic cooperation between the governments of the Caspian littoral states.”

During the discussions, the MPs noted that these documents are important in ensuring security in the Caspian Sea.

The documents were approved after the voting.