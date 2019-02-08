Azerbaijani prosecutor general talks investigation into Ganja events

By Trend





Six criminal cases initiated against 51 persons in connection with the events in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city were treated as separate cases and sent for consideration to the Ganja Court for Grave Crimes, Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov said, Trend reports with reference to the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan.

He was speaking at an expanded board meeting dedicated to the work implemented by the prosecution authorities in 2018 and the future objectives.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Central Office of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Republican Military Prosecutor’s Office, the Prosecutor’s Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Baku City Prosecutor’s Office, city and district military prosecutors.

It was noted that a measure of restriction in the form of arrest was chosen in relation to 59 people and one person was declared wanted as part of the criminal case on acts of violence committed by a group of persons in front of the administrative building of the Ganja Executive Power, as well as regarding unrest accompanied by armed resistance to the authorities, the premeditated murder of two police officers, who were performing their duties.