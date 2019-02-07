Ukrainian reporter off Azerbaijan's undesirable persons list

By Trend





Ukrainian citizen and TV reporter Nadia Baziv addressed a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan asking for a removal of her name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Baziv expressed her full support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and stressed that she will refrain in future from any illegal visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, she asked for permission to visit Azerbaijan in the future.

The appeal by Nadia Baziv was considered and the removal of her name from the list was decided.