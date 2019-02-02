Azerbaijani parliament must send protest letter to EP - MP

By Trend





The Azerbaijani parliament must send a protest letter to the European Parliament, which adopted the resolution on Azerbaijan containing harsh statements, Azerbaijani MP Fazail Aghamali said Feb. 1 at the parliamentary session, Trend reports.

He said that the European Parliament once again demonstrated a biased position in relation to Azerbaijan, adding that the country was charged with unfounded accusations.

“This is a clear example of double standards,” he noted. “It is regrettable that the European Parliament and international organizations don’t comment on what is happening in Armenia. There were no discussions about the death of a political activist as a result of a hunger strike in an Armenian prison. European organizations, defending Armenia, stimulate its occupation policy against Azerbaijan. There is a biased approach in connection with the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

He noted that in the protest letter, it is necessary to demand to put an end to double standards.

“As Azerbaijan’s prestige strengthens and reforms deepen in the country, anti-national forces are taking the offensive,” he added.