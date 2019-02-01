Deputy PM: Main goal of Azerbaijani president’s policy is to take care of people

By Trend





The main goal of the policy being pursued by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is to take care of people, Deputy Prime Minister, Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party, Deputy Chairman Ali Ahmadov told reporters in Baku on Jan. 31.

Ahmadov said that the meeting of President Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva with members of the families of martyrs testifies that this is one of the main goals being pursued in Azerbaijan’s policy.

"The goal is to render assistance, care of people, solve their problems,” he said. “Every time during his visit to the regions, President Aliyev meets with people, considers their wishes and takes all this into account in his policy.”

“As for the care of the families of martyrs, I would like to reiterate that one of the important directions of the policy being pursued by Azerbaijan is to render the necessary assistance to the families of individuals who have become martyrs in the fight for territorial integrity of our country, the preservation of the constitutional order,” Ahmadov added.

“Rendering of assistance to the families of martyrs, as well as the president’s recent decree on raising pensions for the families of martyrs testifies that Azerbaijan intends to pursue a similar policy in the future,” he said.

"Azerbaijani citizens must be sure that Azerbaijan and its leader Ilham Aliyev always take care of them and the state always supports them," he added.

Ahmadov also said that Azerbaijan considers its main goal to render assistance in solving the problems of all citizens.