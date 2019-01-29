Azerbaijani president: UN Security Council resolutions in some cases remain on paper, leading to devaluation of int'l world order

By Trend

In some cases resolutions of the UN Security Council are executed in a matter of days and in some cases they remain on paper for more than 20 years – of course, all this leads to the devaluation of the international world order, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the TV channel Russia-1 in Davos.

"You know, when decisions of international organizations are not executed or are executed selectively, when resolutions of the UN Security Council are also executed on a selective basis – in some cases in a matter of days and in some cases they remain on paper for more than 20 years – of course, all this leads to the devaluation of the international world order. And the absence of rules or their violation is certainly fraught with consequences. In other words, trust is undermined and the level of interaction between countries is reduced. In fact, this leads to conflicts, to certain difficulties and tensions in relations between many countries. Therefore, the mechanism that has been developed, whether it is good or bad, exists," the president said.

President Aliyev noted that this applies to international relations, economic issues and issues related to investments.

"And we, Azerbaijan, are a country that always supports the rule of law and compliance with the norms of international law, including rigorous implementation of all decisions and resolutions of leading international organizations. Therefore, of course, it is sad to observe the present-day picture. This concerns, as I said, both international issues and the issues related to economic ones. Trust is undermined, predictability is undermined and it becomes more difficult to do business. But again, returning to our country, I must say that both in international issues and in the fulfillment of our obligations under all contracts and investment projects, we are always fully committed to the letter and spirit of the documents we have signed," the Azerbaijani president added.