Davos meeting may raise sense of responsibility of Armenian PM - expert

By Trend





The meeting in Davos between President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was another step towards intensifying contacts and consistently protecting the fair position of Azerbaijan, Elshad Mirbashiroglu, political scientist, Ph.D. in Political Science, told Trend.

Mirbashiroglu recalled that the meeting at the Davos World Economic Forum was the third meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan.

"Earlier, during the meeting in Dushanbe, the parties had reached an oral agreement to control the situation on the border, to continue contacts and uphold adherence to the principles of a peaceful resolution of the conflict. It was clear during the Dushanbe meeting that Pashinyan had completely abandoned his previously harsh rhetoric. During his rise to power, he preferred pretentious speeches, such as the joining of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, participation of the separatist regime in the negotiation process as a separate party, "said Mirbashiroglu.

In this way, Pashinyan, like previous leaders of Armenia, pursued his goal of influencing the consciousness of the masses and gaining their support by “playing the Karabakh card".

The analyst noted that Pashinyan did not voice any of such earlier expressed delusional ideas during the Dushanbe meeting.

"This means that he has accurate information about the position of Azerbaijan and is forced to come to terms with this fair position," Mirbashiroglu added.

In any case, the analyst continued, the meeting in Davos may be regarded as significant from the point of view of several aspects, and holding high-level discussions by the parties to the conflict on the situation as a whole is of primary importance.

"Discussion of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict at the level of the leaders of the Davos forum once again draws the attention of the world to this issue. I also think that the meeting in Davos can, to a certain extent, increase the sense of responsibility of the Armenian leader. Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page that he immediately informed the head of the separatist regime about the results of the meeting. Pashinyan showed that he wants to fulfill the verbal obligation to observe the cease-fire regime ," the analyst said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.