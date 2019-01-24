President Aliyev meets SUEZ Executive Vice-President for International Development

By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Executive Vice-President of SUEZ for International Development Eric Ghebali in Davos.

Ghebali hailed the SUEZ’s activities in water infrastructure development in Azerbaijan, and its successful cooperation with the country.

He expressed the company’s keenness to further expand cooperation with Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of the work done as part of the collaboration with SUEZ, saying that Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the company makes a significant contribution to further improving water infrastructure in the country.



