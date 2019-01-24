Ambassador: Turkey feels Azerbaijan’s sincere, powerful support

By Trend





Turkey feels Azerbaijan’s sincere and powerful support in all areas, Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told Trend.

The ambassador stressed that 100 years ago, the Turks, without any doubt, helped their Azerbaijani brothers, and the Islamic Army of the Caucasus helped liberate Baku from occupation.

"Today, Turkey also feels Azerbaijan’s sincere and powerful support in all areas," he added.

"The establishment of the Turkey-Azerbaijan relations based on historical brotherhood and friendship at the level of strategic partnership is our source of joy and pride," Ozoral said.

The diplomat added that this mutual support is felt in all areas, including the military, political, humanitarian, economic and cultural areas.

"Our countries protect each other’s interests in international organizations as their own interests,” he said. “For example, it is impossible to forget Azerbaijan’s support rendered to Turkey in the Council of Europe, as well as Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan in various issues."

Ozoral stressed that the 100th anniversary of the Islamic Army of the Caucasus was solemnly celebrated in 2018 through joint events.

"Since Azerbaijan restored independence up until now, we have brought our ties to a level that will be exemplary in all areas thanks to joint efforts," the ambassador said.

“The bilateral relations also have had a positive effect on the stability, welfare and development of the region,” he added.

Ozoral said that today it is impossible to imagine Europe’s energy security, as well as the security of the region without Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"The joint large-scale energy and transportation projects are of great importance not only for the region," he said. “TANAP will ensure energy security and diversification of Europe’s energy sources. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway has opened a new era in the development of cargo transportation, which will allow the countries located along the 'One Belt, One Road' to get benefits."

The diplomat also said intensive meetings are held and visits are made at all levels between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"We held the 7th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in April 2018," the ambassador added.