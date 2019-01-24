Montenegro to open diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Montenegro has delivered a note of intent to open a diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry of Montenegro Veselin Sukovic said.

Sukovic made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro and stressed that high-level mutual visits provide substantial impetus for the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The sides discussed the cooperation perspectives in energy, transport, investment, tourism and other sectors.

Mammadyarov briefed the guest on the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, TANAP and TAP projects and pointed out the potential for cooperation on energy issues with Montenegro.

The Azerbaijani minister stressed that the staunch support of Montenegro to the fair position of Azerbaijan on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is highly appreciated. He briefed his interlocutors on the current stage of negotiations over the conflict settlement mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.