MFA: Turkey not to normalize relations with Armenia before Karabakh conflict resolved

By Trend





There can be no talk of normalizing relations between Turkey and Armenia without a solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports via the country's media.

Cavusoglu noted that stability in the South Caucasus is impossible without solving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In response to the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Turkey keeps its borders with Armenia closed.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.







