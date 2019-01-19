European Parliament resolution harms EU-Azerbaijan relations: MP

By Trend





The latest hearings in the European Parliament on Azerbaijan and its biased and slanderous resolution are absolutely impermissible, MP Bakhtiyar Aliyev told Trend commenting on the European Parliament’s resolution on Mehman Huseynov.

He stated that this greatly harms the partner relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

“Certain forces are seeking to subjugate Azerbaijan, which pursues a successful policy and has a say on the global arena. These circles must, however, understand once and for all that it is impossible to influence the will of Azerbaijan,” said the MP.

“Those circles had better speak about more than one million Azerbaijanis, who became refugees and internally displaced people as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan,” he added.

Bakhtiyar Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan is a strong country, having its say, and it fully protects the rights of its people.

According to him, Europe needs Azerbaijan, as Azerbaijan provides both Europe’s energy and economic security and is its most reliable partner.