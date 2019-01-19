Indonesia supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity within int’l recognized borders

By Trend





Indonesia always supports Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders and considers it important to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on this basis, Siswo Pramono, director general of the Policy Analysis and Development Agency of the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, said.

Pramono made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov, Trend reports referring to the press-service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Hasanov expressed gratification with the current state of political relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia.

He appreciated SOCAR’s activity in Indonesia and stressed the importance of further development of cooperation in the economic sphere.

Hasanov stressed the importance of expanding the legal framework.

In turn, the Indonesian diplomat expressed gratification with the relations existing in the political sphere between the two countries. He stressed that there are ample opportunities for the development of bilateral relations in all spheres.

During the meeting, the issues on the development of relations in the fields of culture, education, trade, economy and tourism between Azerbaijan and Indonesia were discussed.

The Azerbaijani-Indonesian political dialogue was held during the visit to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. The priorities of the foreign policy of Azerbaijan and Indonesia, the relations between the two countries, including the exchange of views on the development of relations in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres and others were discussed during the dialogue.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.



