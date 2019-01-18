Armenians’ provocation against Azerbaijan prevented in Finland

By Trend





Coordinator of the Coordination Council of the Azerbaijanis in Finland and Head of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Youth Organization of Finland Ulviya Jabbarova and member of this organization Leyli Huseynova prevented Armenia’s provocation at a tourism exhibition in Finland, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Committee for Diaspora Affairs on Jan. 18.

Thus, another international tourism exhibition, which is underway in various countries, kicked off on Jan. 16 and will complete on Jan. 20 in Matkamessut, Finland. On this exhibition the Armenian company hanged a map at which Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region has been depicted as "Artsakh".

Jabbarova and Huseynova told the organizers of the exhibition that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is Azerbaijan’s territory, and attracting tourists to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which was described by Armenian participants of the exhibition as "Artsakh", is a provocation.

The international documents testifying that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is Azerbaijan’s territory were given to an organizer of the exhibition who approached to Armenia’s stand.

Afterwards, at the insistence of Jabbarova and Huseynova, as well as the administrator of the exhibition, the map, at which Nagorno-Karabakh region has been depicted as Armenia’s territory, and the corresponding brochures were removed from the exhibition.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.