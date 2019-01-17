Presidential Administration: Situation in religious sphere stable in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The situation in religious sphere is stable in Azerbaijan, and the country is exemplary in terms of regulating relations between confessions and religious movements, head of the Department of Interethnic Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Etibar Najafov said, Trend reports Jan. 17.

He noted that the care shown by the Azerbaijani president to religious communities and the constant creation of wide opportunities for their activities are a good example of the attitude of the state to national and spiritual values.

Najafov highly assessed the work carried out by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations in order to preserve stability of the situation in religious sphere in Azerbaijan and eliminate negative manifestations trying to cast a shadow on the tolerant environment existing between religious communities.

In particular, large-scale educational events held in Azerbaijan make positive contribution to the further improvement of relations between the state and religion, he said.

He also stressed that the meetings held regarding the ethno-political and religious situation in all regions of Azerbaijan by the Department of Interethnic Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues, headed by him since last year, have positive impact on the work to combat religious radicalism.

He also put forward a number of proposals related to maintaining stability in Azerbaijan, expanding religious education, fighting religious radicalism to curb possible negative cases, raising public awareness to preserve and develop religious and spiritual values, supporting the work of religious communities and expanding the work of departments in regions.