Lavrov hopes Armenia to be also ready to seek solution to Karabakh conflict

By Trend





The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be settled with the goodwill of Yerevan and Baku and the support of the international community, represented by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2018, Trend reports Jan. 16.

"Last year was a year when authorities in Armenia changed,” he said. “As for our contribution to the work of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, it is limited only to introductory meetings. Another contact of the co-chairs with Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers is planned this month. So, I think in this direction we will also be able to contribute to resolving the conflict, which has already acquired the shape of a protracted conflict."

"I think the statements from Baku about the readiness to look for solutions deserve all support and we hope that our Armenian friends will reciprocate.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.