NATO expert group in Baku

By Trend





A working meeting with an expert group of NATO is being held at the Military Academy of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Jan. 16.

The meeting is taking place in line with the NATO’s Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP) as part of supporting certain areas of the military education system.

Teachers of military educational institutions are holding discussions with the Alliance expert group for the preparation and evaluation of curricula and programs.

As part of the working meeting, which will continue until Jan. 17, local teachers will hold open lessons, at the end of which their general theory will be discussed and evaluated.