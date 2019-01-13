Armenian armed forces fire on excavator on Azerbaijani side again

Trend:

On Jan. 12 at 11:20 and 11:40 (GMT+4) units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire at an excavator which was driven by a civilian and engaged in engineering work at a border point near Kamarli village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

As a result, six bullets hit the ladle and other parts of the excavator, damaged the glass of the cab.

There are no human casualties.

The Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime in the areas of border points on the line of contact with Azerbaijan in Gazakh and Agstafa districts.

Earlier, the Armenian armed forces opened sniper fire at an excavator on Jan. 6 at 15:35 (GMT+4) at a border point near Kamarli village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh region.

The excavator was operated by a civilian, in 450 meters from the state border. The bullets hit the excavator, the civilian was not injured.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.