TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani president chairs meeting of Cabinet of Ministers

11 January 2019 [12:17] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of 2018 and objectives for the future.

The president made an opening speech at the event.

Speakers at the meeting included Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev, and Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev.

President Aliyev then made a closing speech.





































URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/177965.html

Print version

Views: 182

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also