Azerbaijan, Iran mull fight against cross-border crime, terroris

By Trend





The fight against cross-border crime and international terrorism was discussed during a meeting of delegations led by Head of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev and Commander of the Iranian Border Troops, Major General Qasem Rezaee in Iranian city Bilasuvar, Trend reports referring to the State Border Service on Jan. 9.

The sides reviewed the implementation of the agreement reached on Dec. 11, 2018 during a meeting of the heads of the border services of Azerbaijan and Iran in Baku.

Guliyev and Rezaee also exchanged views on border security.

The sides discussed organizing a reliable border control over people, vehicles and cargo at checkpoints at the border.

Guliyev and Rezaee stressed the need to further develop mutual coordination and cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on the fight against cross-border crime and international terrorism.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue to hold meetings directly at the border and checkpoints.







