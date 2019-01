An event to mark the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year has been held at a military unit of the State Security Service.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

On behalf of President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Head of the State Security Service Madat Guliyev congratulated personnel of the military unit on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year.