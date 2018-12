By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Hamad bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Khudair.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federative Republic of Brazil Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro Lopes.