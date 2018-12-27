Azerbaijan to appeal to int’l organizations over illegal actions of Armenians

By Trend





The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region will appeal to international organizations over illegal actions of Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Tural Ganjaliyev, chairman of the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan Public Union said at a press conference, Trend reports Dec. 27.

He also noted that starting from next year, the Azerbaijani community will participate in international events.

“We intend to participate in debates with international organizations and be active on social networks,” Ganjaliyev said. “The Armenian side spreads slander trying to convince international organizations. We will spread the truth through social networks and at international events.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.