Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijanis protest against football tournament in occupied Azerbaijani territories

The Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh issued a protest to the Confederation of Independent Football Associations in connection with the planned football tournament in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, Chairman of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region Tural Ganjaliyev said at a press conference on Dec. 27, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh states that holding such tournaments with the separatist regime by the confederation in the occupied Azerbaijani territories is illegal, contradicts the norms of international law, and moreover, endangers the lives of the tournament participants," he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.