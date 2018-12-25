Colombian parliament adopts resolution on Karabakh conflict

By Trend





The Second Committee of the Colombian Parliament on Foreign Affairs, Security and National Defense adopted a resolution supporting Azerbaijan’s fair position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Azerbaijani embassy in Colombia told Trend on Dec. 25.

The document was officially handed over to Chargé d'affaires of the Azerbaijani embassy in Colombia Hamid Zeynalov.

The importance of bilateral relations between Colombia and Azerbaijan was stressed in the resolution.

Colombia’s concern about the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan as a result of Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, as well as about ethnic cleansing of the Azerbaijanis in these territories was expressed in the resolution.

According to the resolution, Colombia condemns Armenia’s aggression and calls on the international community to assess this as a crime against humanity.

The deep regret that the Azerbaijani lands are still under occupation and the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unresolved has been expressed in the document.

In this resolution, Colombia calls for peaceful settlement of the conflict on the basis of international legal instruments, including the corresponding resolutions of the UN Security Council.

According to the resolution, the unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from all the occupied Azerbaijani territories and the creation of conditions for the immediate return of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced people to their native lands is required.

The full support of the Second Committee of the Colombian Parliament on Foreign Affairs, Security and National Defense for all efforts of the Azerbaijani government and people to defend their country was expressed in the final part of the resolution. The high activity of the Azerbaijani embassy in Colombia was also emphasized.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.