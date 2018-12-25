Secretariat of Azerbaijani First VP issues statement

By Trend





Creating fake accounts in social networks on behalf of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, sharing her photos and posting her alleged views, quotes and messages to citizens of the country have recently become widespread, the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Given the increasing number of such false posts, in order to prevent their spread, Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan states that Mehriban Aliyeva does not use social networks and all of her messages and statements are delivered only through official media channels.

“Dissemination in media and social networks of false statements on the issues of vital importance to our state, including the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, on behalf of the Azerbaijani first vice-president, is puzzling,” the secretariat said. “While there is free access to full, official and accurate information on the activities of the first vice-president of Azerbaijan, using and sharing false information is unacceptable.”

“We insistently urge everyone to be responsible and refrain from spreading unverified, false and provocative information,” the secretariat said.