Deputy PM: All spheres modernized in Azerbaijan over past 15 years

By Trend





Major creative work has been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past 15 years, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman - Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmadov said Dec. 24 at the “Grand Construction: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” conference in Baku, Trend reports.

He said Azerbaijan is rapidly developing and undergoing a renewal.

The development and growth of Azerbaijan are directly related to the success of the policy set by national leader Heydar Aliyev, Ahmadov noted.

“It is gratifying to emphasize that the past 15 years are a page that Azerbaijan is proud of,” he said. “Over the years, all spheres have been updated and modernized. Most importantly, people’s lives have improved. This strengthens the unity in Azerbaijani society.”

Ahmadov noted that there has been a multi-vector development in the country over the past 15 years, covering various areas.

He added that the constructive work carried out over the past 15 years has radically changed the image of Azerbaijan.

“Every corner of Azerbaijan has changed beyond recognition,” he said. “Modernization of Baku and complete renovation of its infrastructure are an important part of the achievements of 15 years. Major creative work continues in all regions of the country. This policy will continue in the future.”







