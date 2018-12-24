Georgian PM phones Azerbaijani president

By Trend





Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 24.

PM Bakhtadze congratulated President Aliyev on his birthday, and wished him new success in his presidential activity and the best of health.

President Aliyev thanked for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, President Aliyev and PM Bakhtadze hailed the development of bilateral relations between the two countries in a variety of areas and expressed their confidence that Azerbaijan-Georgia ties will continue developing successfully in 2019 too.