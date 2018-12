By Trend





A delegation led by Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov will visit Iran Dec. 25 at the invitation of the Iranian side, Trend reports via ISNA.

As part of the two-day visit, meetings are scheduled with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, chairman of the Iranian parliament, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and the Iranian foreign minister.

Ogtay Asadov is also scheduled to visit Urmia city.