Armenian population tired of separatist regime - Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh

By Trend

The latest events in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region suggest that the Armenian population is tired of the existing separatist criminal regime, Chairman of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region Tural Ganjaliyev told Trend Dec. 21.

He said that Armenia has established a criminal junta in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, which in its essence continues the regime of Serzh Sargsyan.

“The Armenian population living there, that is, the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, is occupied by the separatist regime of the junta, they are under total control and deprived of all rights,” he noted. “The population of Armenia during the mass protests in April ousted the Sargsyan regime. The latest events taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh region show that the population is tired of this separatist criminal regime.”

Ganjaliyev added that the settlement of the conflict is impossible without the restoration of legitimacy of the Azerbaijani community and its inalienable rights, as well as without the return of Azerbaijanis to their native lands.

He also said that the regime of Serzh Sargsyan prevented the establishment of dialogue between the two communities.

“I believe that it is necessary to encourage the future joint residence of the two communities, which are equal parties, within the borders of Azerbaijan,” said Ganjaliyev.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.