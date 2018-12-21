President's decree important component of agriculture reforms in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “On improving leasing activities in agriculture sector and state support to agriculture” is an important component of the reforms carried out by the president, Trend reports referring to the Agriculture Ministry.

Over the past 14 years, via Agroleasing OJSC, Azerbaijan has been carrying out activities to form and improve the stock of agriculture equipment and pedigree animals.

During this period, about 44,000 agriculture equipment were imported and sold to farmers at reduced prices. During the period, over 35,000 heads of pedigree cattle were imported and leased on preferential terms, and 795,000 tons of fertilizers and 300,000 liters of pesticides were sold with discounts.

In accordance with the decree, the benefits on agricultural equipment and pedigree cattle will be provided to all suppliers. Sales of equipment and pedigree cattle will be carried out not by Agroleasing OJSC, but by supplier companies. As a result, competition in the agricultural machinery market will increase and prices will decrease.

Agroleasing's portfolio, equipment and functions on application of benefits on pedigree cattle will be transferred to the Agency for Agriculture Credits and Development.

Agroleasing OJSC won’t participate in the sale of agricultural machinery and pedigree cattle, but will become one of the market participants carrying out only the sale of fertilizers and pesticides.

The leasing of agricultural equipment and pedigree cattle will now be processed not at Agroleasing OJSC, but at authorized banks.

In accordance with the decree, agrotechnical services at Agroleasing OJSC will be gradually privatized. The privatization will have a positive impact on the quality of agriculture services.