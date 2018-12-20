Zakharova: Experts developing creative ideas to resolve Karabakh conflict

By Trend





Experts are developing creative ideas for resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports referring to Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova made the remarks during a press conference answering a question of a correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza about Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent statement during a visit to Baku that they will strive to find creative ideas to help form a basis for resolving the conflict.

“Such creative ideas will be supported. Experts are dealing with that,” she added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.