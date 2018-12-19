EU: Azerbaijan on right path of development

By Trend





Azerbaijan is on the right path of development, head of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said in Baku at the Human Capital Forum Dec. 19, Trend reports.

He stressed that Azerbaijan is working hard to diversify its economy.

In this regard, he noted the role of the EU, which is the country’s biggest investor and trade partner.

Noting that Azerbaijan faces major challenges in the field of employment, he stressed that the EU can offer Azerbaijan the best practices and experience of 28 participating countries.

He added that among all the projects being implemented in Azerbaijan, the EU invests the most in projects in the education sphere.

On Dec. 19, a three-day “Human Capital Forum” started in Baku. The event, organized by the World Bank, is attended by representatives of the public and private sectors, including ministers, heads of companies, foreign experts, and others.

Forum participants discuss the current situation in labor markets, challenges facing countries in this area, as well as measures needed to be taken for the development of employment.