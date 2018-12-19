Hajiyev: Azerbaijan to work tirelessly to further step up co-op with other countries

By Trend





Azerbaijan will work more tirelessly to strengthen even further its cooperation and ties of friendship with other countries, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said Dec. 18 at a reception for heads of the diplomatic corps dedicated to the results of 2018, Trend reports.

“It is my utmost privilege and honor to convey the most sincere greetings of His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev to your respective countries, your heads of state and government, your peoples, and most importantly, your family members on the occasion of the forthcoming New Year,” he said. “Such a pleasant coincidence, the name of this building is Saadat Palace, which in translation means Palace of Happiness. We wish happiness, prosperity, peace to your countries in the upcoming New Year.”

“I remain assured that in the New Year we will work together more tirelessly to strengthen even further our cooperation and ties of friendship between our countries,” he noted. “I also take this opportunity to join the minister and congratulate you on the occasion of Christmas. Merry Christmas!"

“I am proud to say that in Azerbaijan with the same happiness we celebrate the New Year, the concept of Old New Year, Novruz and Ramadan,” he said. “This shows inclusiveness of Azerbaijani society and also shows our respect to all cultures, civilizations and traditions, and in general, multicultural fabric of Azerbaijani society.”