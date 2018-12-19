President Aliyev: As a result of implementation of signed contracts, most modern weaponry, ammunition will be delivered to Azerbaijan

By Trend





Very important contracts have been signed this year and as a result of the implementation of these contracts, the most modern weaponry and ammunition will be delivered to Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during the ceremony to give out apartments to servicemen in Sabunchu district, Baku.

The head of state noted that the paramount factor for resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, along with all other factors, is Azerbaijan’s military power and strength.

“We are increasing and will continue to increase our strength. I should also note that very important contracts have been signed this year. As a result of the implementation of these contracts, the most modern weaponry and ammunition will be delivered to our country. The machinery and weaponry available to us today enable us to crush any military target of the invaders with high precision and great destructive power. Of course, the strength of any country, including those in a state of war, is determined first of all by its military might,” said President Aliyev.

The head of state pointed out that of course, a special place in the process of army building is occupied by social protection of servicemen, the solution of their housing problems and the improvement of conditions of service.

“The fact that this beautiful building will be home to about 400 families of military personnel is a good example and confirmation of my words,” added President Aliyev.