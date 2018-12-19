Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes Azerbaijan-China friendship concert in Beijing

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan-China friendship concert, featuring performance of the Azerbaijani classical music, was held in Beijing, China.

The event was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Trend reported.

The concert was attended by high ranking officials from the People's Republic of China (PRC), including President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Li Xiaolin, employees of the Chinese Communist Party, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of the People's Republic of China and other public agencies.

The Azerbaijan-China friendship concert is one of a series of events promoting Azerbaijan’s rich culture and music in the Chinese land.

The Azerbaijani-Chinese friendship was depicted as early as the 12th century in the poem "Seven Beauties" by the brilliant Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi, who glorified the image of the Chinese beauty in the work. Azerbaijan-China friendship and cooperation, which has strong foundations, is even richer and more diverse today.

Speaking to a ceremony prior to the concert, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov emphasized that the relationship between Azerbaijan and China, which dates back to the ancient Silk Road, are those of friendly and partner countries.

Ali Ahmadov noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its relations with China. He said the political dialogue between the two countries, which is based on mutual respect and trust between President Ilham Aliyev and the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, creates great opportunities for boosting bilateral relations. The Deputy PM also highlighted the active role the Heydar Aliyev Foundation headed by First-Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva in expanding humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and China and implementing various cultural projects.

While highlighting Xi Jinping’s "One Belt, One Road " initiative, Ali Ahmadov stressed that this important initiative, supported by Azerbaijan from the first day, and encompassing the deepening of economic, humanitarian and cultural ties between states and peoples, made Azerbaijan and China even closer.

Azerbaijan, contributing to "One Belt, One Road" initiative by commissioning the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, is also interested in implementing various projects with China in the humanitarian sphere.

The events implemented in China by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which promote ancient history and rich culture of Azerbaijan in the world, will allow the peoples of the two countries to get to know each other’s cultural values.

Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shao Hong said the ancient Silk Road has laid the foundation of friendly relations between the two countries.

During the 26 years that have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China, mutual understanding and trust continuously deepened, and friendship-based cooperation developed in various areas. Having brought to the attention that Azerbaijan is an important country also within the framework of the direction of the strategy "One belt, One Road", Shao Hong said that over the past period Azerbaijan was actively involved in the implementation of this initiative.

Shao Hong also brought to the attention that Azerbaijani musicians are very famous in the world. He said that a friendship concert is a great opportunity to better familiarize the Chinese people with the national culture of Azerbaijan.

The concert featured performance of works by famous Azerbaijani composers such as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Niyazi and others. The concert was held at China National Centre for the Performing Arts.

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra conducted by Fuad Ibrahimov, as well as folk artists Murad Huseynov, Samir Jafarov, Enver Sadihov, Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade and other musicians performed the works of famous Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Fikret Amirov, Gara Garayev, Tofig Guliyev as well as music pieces of European composers.

The audience met Azerbaijani musicians with a storm of applause.

The performance of traditional Chinese music on tar was a real surprise for spectators.

Notably, the concert was held in the framework of cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. In November last year, a memorandum was signed between Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov met with Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Shao Hong and President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Li Xiaolin to discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, the delegation including Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov and Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov familiarized themselves with the museum of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.











