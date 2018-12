By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at the Scientific-Research Medical Rehabilitation Institute of the Ministry of Health after renovation in Baku.

Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev informed the president of the work done there.

President Aliyev then met with the Institute staff.

Shiraliyev thanked President Aliyev for the work carried out to improve the healthcare system.