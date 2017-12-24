TODAY.AZ / Politics

Ilham Aliyev, his spouse attend groundbreaking ceremony of first building in Hovsan residential complex

24 December 2017 [10:28] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have today attended a groundbreaking ceremony of the first seven-storey building in Hovsan residential complex, the second project of the State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA) under the President of Azerbaijan.

Head of the State Housing Construction Agency Samir Nuriyev informed President Aliyev about the work to be done in the residential complex.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the first building to be built here.

