Best tips to have sweet dreams

Nothing is better than a good night's sleep. Lack of a night's sleep is impacting your energy level, brain immune system, which could lead to serious health issues.

Have you ever wondered why do you wake up at the same time every night?

Next time you wake from a sweet dream, seeing those familiar numbers on the bedside clock, know that many others are doing the same thing.

"The average adult awakens seven to 15 times each night, and this is normal," says Michael Perlis, director of the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Program at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. But the 3 am wake up is one that can bring us out of deep sleep and may make it hard for us to doze off again.

There are a few possible reasons behind your consistently waking up at 3 AM which include low blood sugar, anxiety or depression.

Interrupted sleep also might be a signal from your body that something is wrong with your health condition.

For instance, regularly waking up at night can be a symptom of sleep apnea when breathing is briefly and repeatedly interrupted during sleep.

If your are still wake up several times a night with no reason, here are some tips that can help you sleep better.

First of all, sleeping on your left side can improve your digestion and blood circulation.

Choosing a good pose for your sleep also works, especially if you have soreness in your spine.

While sleeping on your back, put a pillow under your knees to take pressure off your lower back.

You can also put one pillow underneath your armpit to support your arm and another one between your legs to keep your spine aligned. Moreover, sleeping on your side can be good for digestion and minimizing acid reflux.

If you sleep on your stomach, use a thin pillow or no pillow at all. Don't forget to wash sheets frequently and vacuum the mattress to rid it of dust.

If you get out of bed for any reason, the 4-7-8 breathing method can work here. Inhale deeply for 4 seconds and hold your breath for 7 seconds. Next, exhale for 8 seconds and repeat this process for 5-7 cycles.

Your phone is one of the biggest potential source of problems with sleeping as it emits blue light which disrupts circadian rhythms and inhibits melatonin production. Thus, leave your phone in a different room at night.

In fact, avoiding smoking and alcohol drinking are among the best things you can do for your sleep. So, stop drinking alcohol three hours before bedtime or don’t drink any.

If you have troubles with staying asleep at night, limit your naps to 15 to 20 minutes in the early afternoon. Using of a light therapy box can be effective as well.

As you know, light therapy box simulates sunshine which is especially useful during cold seasons.

Sweet Dreams!